 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $625,000

4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $625,000

This home offers a private lot backing to trees, modern open concept living with eat-in kitchen and spacious upgraded home office on the main floor. Master bedroom and bath is on the second floor with 3 additional bedrooms, full bath and a laundry. Additionally, there is a full, almost fully finished, walk-out basement with a full bath, big windows and a plenty of storage. Many upgrades include oversized front porch, furniture grade cabinetry, granite, stainless steal appliances, engineered hardwood floors, tray ceiling in master bedroom and trim. Neighborhood offers community pool, several playgrounds, community gardens, walking trails, club house, etc. Just across the road from Cascadia is Darden Towe park with it's many outdoor sport fields and dog park, Rivanna River, picnic sites, etc.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Charlottesville police name shooting victim

Charlottesville police name shooting victim

Charlottesville police officers found a young man dying of wounds near Court Square. Daquain Maurice Anderson, 29, of Charlottesville, later succumbed to his injuries at the University of Virginia Medical Center’s emergency room, according to a police statement.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert