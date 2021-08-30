 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $624,900

4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $624,900

4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $624,900

MOTIVATED SELLER! COMPLETELY RENOVATED INSIDE AND OUT!. One of the finest homes in Peacock Hill! Fantastic curb appeal. Desirable Western Albemarle location. Brand new gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets, quartz countertops, all new appliances including double oven. Family room with fireplace; Formal dining living rooms; First floor master suite features ensuite bath with quartz counters, custom made vanities, walk-in glass shower and claw foot tub. Upstairs features 3 spacious bedrooms and renovated bathrooms. Terrace level has new carpet, paint, new heating and cooling and fancy new laundry center. New roof, gutters, decking and rail, new paved driveway and landscaping. Just minutes to UVA, downtown, shopping, restaurants and local attractions.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greene County woman charged with incest
Crime News

Greene County woman charged with incest

Also known as “Chris-Chan,” Chandler has been the subject of obsessive internet vitriol and trolling for more than a decade following the creation of her “Sonichu” character and web comic.

Talk of making Crozet a town continues
Local Government

Talk of making Crozet a town continues

“I think we need to do some sort of analysis of what would happen if Crozet had a governmental system similar to what Scottsville has, where we would control our own planning for the future. I feel that the county is too big, it's too populous, it's too diverse to be effectively governed.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert