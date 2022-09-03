4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $621,900

Remarkable Downtown Location! With a walkability score of 78, this beautiful EarthCraft Certified end unit townhome features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, a gourmet kitchen equipped with stainless appliances and granite countertops and opens to the dining and living rooms, high speed hardwired internet with Cat6A cabling, wonderful mountain views from the outdoor terrace and so much more! Please see the video tour. Call your Realtor today for an appointment to view this outstanding property!