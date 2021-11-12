Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home with a most popular layout in a super location. Only a 400 yard walk to Meriwether Lewis Elementary School while in a quiet neighborhood with no through traffic. 15 minute country drive to UVA. The family room is open to the eat-in kitchen with its abundant cherry cabinets and ample counter space, too. Large formal living and dining rooms. Living room has a handsome wood burning fireplace. You'll consider the 26 x 12 ground level deck off the family room as wonderful living space, too. It looks out over the partly wooded/ partly open level backyard of the 2.1 acre lot. Two car garage with storage area conveniently feeds into the kitchen. A back stairway leads to the private suite of the 4th bedroom (which is 24x15!) and a full bath. This is a great space for guests, private office, projects, exercise. Teens will love it as their bedroom! The other portion of the second floor has the owners' suite with large bath, two more bedrooms, a full bath and the laundry room with utility sink and extra floor space. The most recent sale on the street was for $895,000. Rest assured your investment in this home is a sound one. See document section for extensive list of improvements made since 2015.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $620,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Marc Woolley, who will be Charlottesville’s interim city manager for a $205,000 yearly salary, spent part of a special meeting of City Council…
Former Charlottesville Police Chief Brackney files discrimination complaints against city, wants $3 million settlement
Former Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney has filed a discrimination complaint against the city with the U.S. Equal Employment Oppo…
Charlottesville’s Director of Communications Brian Wheeler is resigning, effective Nov. 19.
In an email, which followed James A. Fields’ 2018 first-degree murder conviction in Charlottesville Circuit Court, Michael Hill wrote that "There is no justice for the white man in these damnable Jew-run courts.”
The Traditionalist Worker Party, or TWP, has been a particular focus of the case so far as the plaintiffs have called upon various communications evidence from the group’s members.
Three takeaways from Virginia's 66-58 loss to Navy.
Virginia football coach Bronco Mendenhall said Monday he’s “planning” to have star quarterback Brennan Armstrong available Saturday night against No. 7 Notre Dame, though he declined to share much about his status.
“Everything’s right in front of us. We control our own destiny. It kind of feels like the 2019 season. It’s very reminiscent of that.”
Crozet native and University of Virginia alum John Freeman is the new "Voice of the Cavaliers."
A recent study of patients in Brazil showed that a low-cost antidepressant is effective in keeping high-risk COVID-19 patients out of intensiv…