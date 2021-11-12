4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $620,000

Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home with a most popular layout in a super location. Only a 400 yard walk to Meriwether Lewis Elementary School while in a quiet neighborhood with no through traffic. 15 minute country drive to UVA. The family room is open to the eat-in kitchen with its abundant cherry cabinets and ample counter space, too. Large formal living and dining rooms. Living room has a handsome wood burning fireplace. You'll consider the 26 x 12 ground level deck off the family room as wonderful living space, too. It looks out over the partly wooded/ partly open level backyard of the 2.1 acre lot. Two car garage with storage area conveniently feeds into the kitchen. A back stairway leads to the private suite of the 4th bedroom (which is 24x15!) and a full bath. This is a great space for guests, private office, projects, exercise. Teens will love it as their bedroom! The other portion of the second floor has the owners' suite with large bath, two more bedrooms, a full bath and the laundry room with utility sink and extra floor space. The most recent sale on the street was for $895,000. Rest assured your investment in this home is a sound one. See document section for extensive list of improvements made since 2015.