4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $619,900

MORE VALUE LOWER PRICE in the Murray School district less than 20 minutes to UVA, Downtown Mall, Stonefield and 10 minutes to Crozet. Peaceful, bright, open and surrounded on 3 sides by the magnificent Grand View Nursery with its acres and acres of natural area makes you feel like you're away from everything, but you're really not. Raise chickens, kids or gardens on this wonderful site with your long private driveway and large circular parking area at the house. Gorgeous front porch, huge back deck and a floor plan to meet all needs. The large family room/dining room with high ceilings and separate large living room can all be designed by the new owners in many configurations. The big kitchen has new stainless appliances, great counter space, loads of cabinets and a nice sized island. The large main level owners bedroom with beautiful updated en-suite and then a good sized second bedroom and full bath finish out the main level. The lower level has a big rec room with built-ins, 2 more bedrooms a home office/flex space that could be a 5th bedroom a third full bath, laundry and fabulous storage room. Come to your little farmette and enjoy a simpler way of life, complete with chicken coop, old pole barn, room for tractor, and more!!