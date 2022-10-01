4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $614,000

NEW PRICE! An incredible opportunity in Cascadia is now offered for sale. This better than new, end-unit townhome has light-filled spaces designed for comfort, and ease of living. Upon entry, you'll find a fully finished terrace level, offering a large bedroom/den with a full bath and soaking tub. Just upstairs the open concept living and dining area has access to a back patio through glass doors making it a great space for entertaining. Hardwood floors throughout set the stage for the well-appointed living room with gas fireplace and a convenient half bathroom. The gourmet chef's kitchen boasts an oversized island, gas range, double oven, granite countertops, farm sink, custom coffee bar top and pantry. On the third floor, there are 3 bedrooms and two full bathrooms including the primary ensuite bedroom which enjoys sunset views, a walk-in closet, heated tile floors in the bathroom, dual vanities and tile shower with custom seat. Saving the best for last, up one more level you will find the rooftop deck with wet bar/entertaining kitchen and glass garage door. Whether enjoying a morning cup of coffee or hosting friends, you will love the year-round mountain views! Call Today!