 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $610,000

4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $610,000

4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $610,000

Beautiful townhouse in sought after Belvedere neighborhood. This end unit offers unique privacy and extra sunlight from the side windows. The 4 bed 3.5 bath home was completed just last year and features numerous upgrades including beautiful built-in shelving and a gas fireplace with stone accent. The popular layout includes a first-floor owners suite, open floor plan, vaulted ceilings and a screen porch. Upstairs there is a large guest suite with attached bathroom a spacious loft area and 2 additional oversize guest rooms. Flexible office/den off the foyer and great storage spaces. Step outside and enjoy a lovely garden area, small side yard and convenient 2 car garage with ally access. Only minutes to downtown Charlottesville and UVA as well as the shops and stores of the 29 corridor. Maintenance free living and abundant community amenities including a senior center, indoor SOCA complex, and miles of walking and biking trails.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert