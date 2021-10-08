4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $610,000

Beautiful townhouse in sought after Belvedere neighborhood. This end unit offers unique privacy and extra sunlight from the side windows. The 4 bed 3.5 bath home was completed just last year and features numerous upgrades including beautiful built-in shelving and a gas fireplace with stone accent. The popular layout includes a first-floor owners suite, open floor plan, vaulted ceilings and a screen porch. Upstairs there is a large guest suite with attached bathroom a spacious loft area and 2 additional oversize guest rooms. Flexible office/den off the foyer and great storage spaces. Step outside and enjoy a lovely garden area, small side yard and convenient 2 car garage with ally access. Only minutes to downtown Charlottesville and UVA as well as the shops and stores of the 29 corridor. Maintenance free living and abundant community amenities including a senior center, indoor SOCA complex, and miles of walking and biking trails.