4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $600,000

LOCATION: sought after Rutledge neighborhood central to all things Cville. Convenient to Preston Ave's restaurants, breweries, shops & the Dairy Market as well as to MarieBette Cafe & Bakery, Greenleaf Park, McIntire Park & the Charlottesville Skate Park. EXTERIOR FEATURES: painted brick exterior, beautiful perennials, an incredible, flat backyard enclosed with a new wooden privacy fence, a wonderful covered rear porch, an impressive, large custom shed perfect for a workshop, hobby space &/or storage. INTERIOR FEATURES: hardwood flooring, skylights, new tile in upstairs baths, all appliances are less than two years old, basement with new vinyl plank flooring, custom built-ins, den, bedroom & gym area. OTHER NOTEWORTHY ITEM: sewer line replaced to street in 2019.