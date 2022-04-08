 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $600,000

4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $600,000

Spacious home is exceptional condition. The great room boasts cathedral ceilings with a 4 foot extension leading into an open kitchen with added morning room/sunroom. Other features include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, upgraded finishes & fixtures, maple cabinets, finished basement, all bathrooms are tile, fenced backyard and more. Don't we wish they could all look like this?

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Historic North Garden inn wants to expand

Historic North Garden inn wants to expand

“We're focusing on agritourism experiences and really returning to the original experiences one could have back 150 years ago,” Dean Porter Andrews, with Easton Porter Group, said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert