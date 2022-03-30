4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $6,650,000

An exceptional Farmington Country Club property of the very highest quality. The residence was completely renovated and beautifully expanded by the present owners in 2016 with all systems upgraded and a very spacious ,open kitchen family room and first floor 2nd master bedroom option added along with a conditioned 4 bay garage mud room wing. The grounds were improved with enhanced landscaping, an 18 x 60 ft heated pool, expansive bluestone terraces and pergola. The residence offers an unusually well-designed floor plan for any age owners. With over 8600 square feet , other features include formal living and dining rooms, 4 bedrooms with baths, home office, wine cellar, game room, lovely sunporch, screened grill deck, library, entrance foyer with beautiful circular stairwell , exercise room ,3 half baths ,lots of storage and much more. Excellent attention to detail , craftsmanship and design are evident throughout. Easily walkable to the Club with its excellent amenities including dining, tennis , golf gyms, etc .Barely visible from Farmington Drive, the house is private and very quiet.