An exceptional Farmington Country Club property of the very highest quality. The residence was completely renovated and beautifully expanded by the present owners in 2016 with all systems upgraded and a very spacious ,open kitchen family room and first floor 2nd master bedroom option added along with a conditioned 4 bay garage mud room wing. The grounds were improved with enhanced landscaping, an 18 x 60 ft heated pool, expansive bluestone terraces and pergola. The residence offers an unusually well-designed floor plan for any age owners. With over 8600 square feet , other features include formal living and dining rooms, 4 bedrooms with baths, home office, wine cellar, game room, lovely sunporch, screened grill deck, library, entrance foyer with beautiful circular stairwell , exercise room ,3 half baths ,lots of storage and much more. Excellent attention to detail , craftsmanship and design are evident throughout. Easily walkable to the Club with its excellent amenities including dining, tennis , golf gyms, etc .Barely visible from Farmington Drive, the house is private and very quiet.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $6,650,000
