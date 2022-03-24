4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $6,500

Available Sept 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023! Amazing opportunity to live in luxury for nine months. Situated perfectly to view expansive Blue Ridge mountain & pastoral views and an easy 10 min drive from UVA. Exceptional, FULLY FURNISHED, home on 21 acres that will take your breath away. Words cannot describe how lovey this home is with views from every window and equally fabulous outdoor spaces. Enjoy the spacious high-end kitchen, dining and living spaces with 12 foot ceilings, serene first floor master suite with spa-like bathroom and huge walk-in closet/dressing room. Upstairs you find three additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. The terrace level hosts a large great room, wine cellar and a work-out space and a full bathroom. Applicants must meet income and credit score requirements. Viewing only to pre-qualified applicants. Only one car space in garage available to tenants as owners cars wil stay in the other two spaces. Unfinished basement space reserved for owners personal belongings and will be locked.