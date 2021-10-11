4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $599,900

MOTIVATED SELLER! COMPLETELY RENOVATED INSIDE AND OUT!. One of the finest homes in Peacock Hill! Fantastic curb appeal. Desirable Western Albemarle location. Brand new gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets, quartz countertops, all new appliances including double oven. Family room with fireplace; Formal dining living rooms; First floor master suite features ensuite bath with quartz counters, custom made vanities, walk-in glass shower and claw foot tub. Upstairs features 3 spacious bedrooms and renovated bathrooms. Terrace level has new carpet, paint, new heating and cooling and fancy new laundry center. New roof, gutters, decking and rail, new paved driveway and landscaping. Just minutes to UVA, downtown, shopping, restaurants and local attractions.