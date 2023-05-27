OPEN HOUSE 5/27 12pm-3pm and 5/28 1pm-4pm. Southern Development's popular Meridian floor plan is nearly new with bright and airy rooms throughout with 9' ceilings, plenty of windows that allow natural light to pour in and gleaming hardwood floors. Beautiful kitchen with huge island opens to great room with gas fireplace. Head outside to the back patio, enjoy growing your own garden with beds ready to go! 2nd level offers Owner's suite, walk in closet and balcony. 2 other sizeable bedrooms with large closets and easy access to 2nd full bathroom complete with dual vanities & linen closet. Full finished basement with family room, full bath and 4th bedroom. Plenty of storage and flexible spaces. Eco smart home with Pearl Certification means this home offers high performing features, saving you on heating/cooling. Walkable to downtown, 1 mile to UVA, minutes to Wegmans at 5th St. Station and a hop, skip & jump to many other Cville area hot spots. Remarkable location, pristine house ready to become your home!