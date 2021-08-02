Nicely renovated home featuring 4 bedrooms & 3 full baths with a large unfinished walkout basement. Home sits on a beautiful 2.01 acre lot with an in-ground pool. Owners have installed new granite countertops , new refrigerator , gas stove, microwave and dishwasher. New bath fixtures , new flooring on first and second level. New ceiling fans throughout the house. You'll appreciate the beautiful large sunroom with its separate heating and cooling unit overlooking the pool area. This property has all new siding and roof, plus a huge circular paved driveway. New deck flooring and steps leading to pool area. There's plenty of room for your garden supplies and equipment in the storage utility building . This property has so much to offer, and with the proximity to a 10 minute drive to the airport, and just 2.4 miles to shopping and restaurants .
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $599,000
Dr. Emily Young, a psychologist at the Commonwealth Center for Children and Adolescents, testified that she is a family friend of Lapides and would still trust him to care for her children.
Hadaesha Mary Estella Haynes, 17, was reported missing from the 100 block of Longwood Avenue on Thursday.
Since July 15, there have been 18 reported catalytic converter thefts in Charlottesville, all stolen from Toyota Priuses.
So far, 14 groups, 18 individuals have expressed interest
Charlottesville police said the regional Internet Crimes Against Children task force received a tip, which started the investigation.
The suspect was charged with attempted concealment of a dead body, unlawful shooting in an occupied dwelling, second degree homicide, reckless handling of a firearm and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
People and pets should avoid swimming, wading and tubing in the James River beginning today, says the Virginia Department of Health.
Charlottesville Circuit Judge Richard E. Moore reduced Mario J. Hodges' 26-year active sentence by a year.
The local radio host claims his right to vote was violated, he was the subject of voter intimidation and that he was the victim of assault, battery and false imprisonment at the hands of the two unnamed poll workers.
DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb said Tesla is eligible under state law to open these stores, despite a law generally prohibiting manufacturers from owning dealerships.