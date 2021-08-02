4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $599,000

Nicely renovated home featuring 4 bedrooms & 3 full baths with a large unfinished walkout basement. Home sits on a beautiful 2.01 acre lot with an in-ground pool. Owners have installed new granite countertops , new refrigerator , gas stove, microwave and dishwasher. New bath fixtures , new flooring on first and second level. New ceiling fans throughout the house. You'll appreciate the beautiful large sunroom with its separate heating and cooling unit overlooking the pool area. This property has all new siding and roof, plus a huge circular paved driveway. New deck flooring and steps leading to pool area. There's plenty of room for your garden supplies and equipment in the storage utility building . This property has so much to offer, and with the proximity to a 10 minute drive to the airport, and just 2.4 miles to shopping and restaurants .