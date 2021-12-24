4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $599,000

Beautiful, classic, fully renovated and expanded North Pines home featuring a first floor primary suite and an in-law suite with private entrance in the basement. Situated on a large, 2.6 acre open lot, this home offers a perfect blend of new and original finishes and features a new kitchen with granite counters and an island, new baths, new flooring (with the exception of the refinished hardwoods), new roof, new dual zone HVAC, new windows in all bedrooms and largely new plumbing and electric. Welcome guests with a warm fire in the fireplace this winter or entertain on the covered patio in back, side porch or the kitchen deck in the spring. Ample parking with two driveway entrances from Wisteria. Only minutes to NGIC, the Hollymead Towncenter or the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport.