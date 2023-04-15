This end-unit townhome, with thoughtful, energy-efficient construction and premium upgrades, is move-in ready thanks to high-end materials and the meticulous care of the original owners. It is light and bright and features a stunning top floor that is one part rooftop deck with stunning year-round mountain views and one part veranda with a wet bar and glass garage door. A beautiful kitchen with quartz countertops, oversized island, farm sink, gas range, and French door refrigerator flows seamlessly to a well-appointed dining room on one side and a spacious living room with large windows and a gas fireplace on the other. Upstairs, the primary bedroom features crown molding, western exposure, and an en suite bathroom with an elegant double-sink vanity. There are two additional bedrooms on the second floor, a full bathroom, and a linen closet. The entry level consists of a two-car garage with ample storage, a mechanical room with additional storage, and a finished, versatile room with its own half bathroom. This space could be the home's fourth bedroom, an office, an exercise room, or a play room. Cascadia is convenient to all things C-ville, UVA, and beyond, and features its own pool, clubhouse, and playground.