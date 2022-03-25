4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $595,000

CHARMING CITY home in PRIME LOCATION walkable to Dairy Market, Downtown Charlottesville, YMCA, Rivanna Trail, & McIntire & Washington Parks. Less than 2 miles to UVA hospital & campus. 1 1/2 stories on a full basement, this character rich home lives so much larger than it looks. Main level features a spacious living room with Midcentury modern triple floor to ceiling window, fireplace, dining room with period cabinetry, kitchen opening out onto screened porch, two bedrooms & a full bath with new flooring & tile. The hardwood flooring continues upstairs where there are two large bedrooms + 2nd full bath. Walk-out basement has finished rec room along with over 700sf of storage (or room to expand). Screen porch & patio step out onto flat backyard with plenty of room & sun for gardening, chickens, pets & play. Entertain in any of the many outdoor living spaces including 2 front patios. An ideal property to make your dream home; house is priced to allow new owner to build equity should they decide to renovate. House sits on cul-de-sac on a quiet dead end street with sidewalks.