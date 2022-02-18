4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $595,000

Don't miss this incredible opportunity to purchase a to-be built craftsman on Franklin Street, part of the Woolen Mills neighborhood. Exceptional location allows for walkable lifestyle with easy access to the Woolen Mills redevelopment, Beer Run, and Belmont. Walk to Rivanna River and trail system at Riverview Park. Attention to detail and to efficient living in this 4 bed/3.5 bath home including custom tile, hardwood floors, and upgraded fixtures. Pricing includes finished basement with rough-in for future kitchen - perfect for a legal apartment. Contact agent for virtual tour. Pictures are representative of build and are of the property next door.