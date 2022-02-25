 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $585,000

Five minutes from town, this four bed, four bath updated move-in ready home on peaceful Wolf Trap Road has an awesome quality open kitchen with an inviting layout and soapstone countertops, Wolf induction cooktop, Jennair combination oven, Sub-Zero refrigerator. Level playing area in front and elevated woods behind the home with stunning views of the surrounding ridges where walking trails invite long hikes. Proposed broadband fiber project area for fall 2022. Stony Point Elementary.

