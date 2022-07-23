 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $575,000

4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $575,000

Better than new home in the coveted neighborhood of Wickham Pond! Open floorplan with all of the spaces you need! Four spacious bedrooms, home office space, huge beautiful kitchen, and even a rec room with full bath! The gorgeous rear patio is just perfect for quiet evenings and you will love the mountain views! This fantastic neighborhood is convenient to everything Crozet and Charlottesville! Don't miss this great opportunity!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert