Better than new home in the coveted neighborhood of Wickham Pond! Open floorplan with all of the spaces you need! Four spacious bedrooms, home office space, huge beautiful kitchen, and even a rec room with full bath! The gorgeous rear patio is just perfect for quiet evenings and you will love the mountain views! This fantastic neighborhood is convenient to everything Crozet and Charlottesville! Don't miss this great opportunity!
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $575,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Usually when someone in authority demands changes in an organization’s direction it is because that organization is failing. The University of…
This is the 10th fatal crash investigated by Albemarle County police this year.
Virginia’s Friday starter Nate Savino and center fielder Chris Newell highlight the list of Cavaliers to keep an eye on heading into the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft.
The 2022 All Central Virginia softball team.
The Innocence Project at UVa Law has been working on the case since 2018
On June 26 we called for Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin to remove Casey Flores from his LGBTQ+ advisory board because of Flores’ history of obsc…
By Kimberly Stewart
The 2022 All Central Virginia baseball team.
Among the three Democrats who have so far announced plans to run for the seat, Laufer raised the most money.
The bull terrier was put to death on Thursday, Albemarle County officials announced Friday.