4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $575,000

Well appointed 4 bedroom home in the desirable Mosby Mountain neighborhood just minutes to 5th Street Station shopping, Downtown CVille, UVA Medical Center and UVA Grounds! Truly a must see, this home has been immaculately kept with added features such as Oversized Screened Porch (extra living space!) and large Bluestone Patio for outside entertaining just in time for Fall gatherings or Holiday parties! The fully fenced backyard backs to woods for added privacy. Inside features include a designated Office/Study, Formal Dining, Renovated kitchen with Granite Countertops and Stainless Appliances, Hardwood flooring, Ceramic tile in bathrooms, Oversized Bonus Room currently used as the 4th Bedroom, Vaulted Ceiling in Master En Suite with soaking tub. Very important to note Newer Heat Pumps and a true TWO car garage. The Mosby Mountain HOA includes trash and recycling pick up plus the maintenance of common areas, including neighborhood trails in the woods.