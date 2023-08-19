Quick Occupancy! Convenient to Downtown, Wegmans, UVA! Like NEW HOME built in 2020 with 9' ceilings, plenty of windows that allow natural light to pour in and gleaming hardwood floors. OPEN floorplan allows for flexible spaces. Beautiful kitchen with huge island opens to great room with gas fireplace. Head outside to the back patio, with established raised garden beds. 2nd level offers Owner's suite, walk in closet and balcony. 2 other sizeable bedrooms with large closets, 2nd full bathroom complete with dual vanities & linen closet. 2nd floor also features LAUNDRY closet near bedrooms! Full finished basement with family room, full bath and 4th bedroom. Plenty of storage and flexible spaces. ECO SMART home with PEARL CERTIFICATION means this home offers high performing features, saving you on heating/cooling. Remarkable location, pristine house ready to become your home!