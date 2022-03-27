4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $575,000

So much to love about this house in Fry's Spring! Have coffee and watch the sunrise from the front porch, and enjoy the perennials in the great fenced back yard. Walk or ride to Grounds, Atlas Coffee, Wayside, Fry's Spring Station and more ... 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, nice kitchen, hardwood floors throughout, big windows, large backyard, detached shed/workshop, great front porch, and shaded patio. Even a lovely study/library area on the second level!