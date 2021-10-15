 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $575,000

Immaculately maintained Still Meadow home offers bright and open one-level living in a peaceful cul-de-sac setting with a flat, usable yard that backs to private, wooded land. From the fairytale-like stone cottage exterior to the spacious interior with wide hallways, soaring vaulted ceilings, and generously-sized rooms; this home feels like a breath of fresh air. In fact, it is fresh air with active radon mitigation, sealed crawlspace w/ new dehumidifier, and fresh Pottery Barn paint throughout. Main level w/ vaulted great room, gas fireplace & built-ins, recently refinished hardwoods, gourmet kitchen w/custom cabinets, under counter lighting, & newer ss appliances, morning room, formal dining, xl laundry/mudroom off the 2 car garage, and luxurious primary suite with jetted tub and glass shower. Upstairs there's an additional suite with attached bath on one side of the catwalk and extra bedroom, full hall bath, and large bonus room w/ storage on the other. Still Meadow sits 10 mins from downtown and includes pool, tennis, play areas, walk/run trails, access to the Rivanna river and trail, and fun community activities. The HOA also covers trash pickup, road maintenance and snow removal.

