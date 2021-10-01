 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $574,455

JUST RELEASED: THE FINAL SECTION OF RIVERWOOD. Brand new 4 bedroom home with 2-car garage and finished basement, to be built for late 2021/early 2022 move-in. The Columbia boasts an open-concept design with 4 spacious bedrooms, including a massive owner’s suite with private bath & huge walk-in closet. Plus, a main level home office, spacious great room and gourmet kitchen with large island, granite, stainless appliances, and luxury vinyl plank flooring. Located in the final section of Riverwood featuring wooded mountain views, just a short walk from the new community park & steps from the walking trail to the Rivanna River. Tested, inspected and HERS® scored by a 3rd party energy consultant. Receive $4,000 toward closing costs for a limited time!*

