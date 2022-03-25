This Exceptionally Maintained Home on Cul-De-Sac in highly sought after Lake Reynovia is a rare find. With 4 Bedrooms & 2 1/2 Baths, this house features an Updated Kitchen with Granite Counters, Tile Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances, and Under-Cabinet Lighting. It has Hardwood Flooring throughout the first level, the Master Bedroom and the Upstairs Hall, and Upgraded Vinyl Plank Flooring in the Bathrooms and Upgraded Carpet in Bedrooms 2-4. Enjoy Outdoor Living on the Private & Spacious Screen Porch opening onto the Deck and the Large Fenced Backyard which backs up to Walking Trails leading to Biscuit Run. Access the Lake from the cul-de-sac and take advantage of the other HOA Amenities, Activities & Gatherings. This home also boasts a New roof (2022), a Fully Encapsulated, Temperature Controlled Crawl Space, a New AC (2021), an Ademco Security System, and a Ring Doorbell. Wonderfully Convenient to UVA, 5th Street Station, Downtown, I64, & local attractions.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $570,000
