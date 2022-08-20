4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $555,000

Beautiful views in this 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath home close to Downtown Ch'ville. Stocked Lake for Fishing, Kayaking & maintained Nature Trails await you! 4 level Home with 4 Decks & Full Front Porch. Fourth floor has a Roof Top Deck & views of Monticello & Carter's Mountain. Enter the front door & your sunny home Office is located behind French Doors. Living Room with Gas Fireplace, Kitchen with Granite, Gas Stove, Stainless Appliances & large Island. Light filled Dining Room & half Bath complete the first floor. Walk out to covered Porch off the Kitchen and enjoy the Lake Views. Upstairs you will find the Primary Suite, Bath & 2 walk-in Closets. One of the 4 Decks is located off the Primary Suite. Laundry is conveniently located near Bedrooms. Two spacious Bedrooms & second Full Bath complete the second floor. Downstairs has a Bedroom, full Bath & Recreation Room that could also serve as a large Gym or Playroom. The Terrace Level has a private entrance, making it a perfect Guest Suite or In-Law-Suite. Fenced-in back yard. There's a large Shed for storage or it could be converted to a Studio. Quick & Easy access to UVA Hospital, 5th Street Station (Wegmans), Saunders-Monticello Trails, Sentara Martha Jefferson, and minutes to I-64.