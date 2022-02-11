4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $550,746

The Marcella Villa w/ Finished Walkout Terrace in Spring Hill Village offers ample living space, natural light, a convenient location, & low maintenance living. What more could you ask for? Morning light will spill into the Great Room and Gourmet Kitchen of this open-concept-floorplan. Spread out in the sizeable main-level Owner’s Suite with generous closet space and huge windows. The second floor features two bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a second open flex space. The finished walkout terrace makes gathering with friends and family a breeze. 2-car garage, 10’ ceilings, and a deck facing Carter Mountain all make this home distinctive. Neighborhood amenities like the Tot Lot, Dog Park, and Pavilion with Firepit give you more places to play in Spring Hill Village! Jan 2022 Completion. Similar Photos.