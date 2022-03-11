4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $550,000

Privacy abounds in this gorgeous, updated home with wooded lot located just minutes from I 64 and Charlottesville shops, restaurants, and hospitals. You'll love the light-filled rooms and bamboo hardwood flooring throughout the great room and dining room. The updated kitchen features ceramic tile flooring with radiant heat to keep you comfortable year round. Wood beadboard cabinets with roll-out shelves, solid surface countertops and stainless steel appliances in the gourmet kitchen. Dine at the breakfast bar, island, and or breakfast nook with fireplace. Upstairs, you'll love the large owner's suite with private bathroom and custom closet. Two additional bedrooms each access second floor balcony and share a full bathroom. The walk out basement features a large rec room, fourth bedroom with full bathroom. Extra storage in the utility room, conditioned storage space and insulated attic too!