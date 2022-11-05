 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $550,000

Fabulous City of Charlottesville townhome walkable to IX Art Park, Downtown Mall, ACAC and more! You'll LOVE the rooftop terrace with the incredible Carters Mountain views in this contemporary home! Enjoy the open floor plan with modern kitchen, quartz countertop, stainless appliances and open living space. Open dining and living areas with hardwood floors throughout are perfect for entertaining. Head upstairs to the bedroom level featuring a spacious owners suite with ensuite bathroom featuring large frameless glass shower, and walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms share a full hall bathroom, and the laundry is located on this floor too! The ground floor has a fourth guest bedroom/office with full bath and access to the two-car garage. Get away from it all on the top floor on the stunning rooftop terrace with motorized awning, and space for a secluded office or hideaway reading nook! Energy efficient construction with many green features plus premium upgrades and neutral paint throughout!

