Open House, Sunday February 26, 2023 1:00 - 3:00pm. This move-in ready 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has a full walk-out basement with a large recreation room, rough-in plumbing for a 3rd full bath, and 2 unfinished spaces for future expansion! You will enjoy breathtaking sunrise & sunset views from the delightful outside spaces including an upper level front balcony, large covered front porch, main level rear Trex deck and new terrace level patio made with Belgard Dimensions concrete pavers. Upgrades include hardwood plank flooring on the main level; gas fireplace in great room; Granite counters, maple cabinets, stainless appliances, & gas range in kitchen; gas tankless water heater; formal dining room; tray ceiling & walk-in closet in owners' bedroom; double vanities, soaking tub, walk-in shower & water closet in owners' bath. Cascadia community includes pool, clubhouse, playgrounds, walking trails, and community garden beds. HOA includes full service yard maintenance! Cascadia is close to Darden Towe Park, Sentara Hospital, UVA Hospital, I-64, Downtown Charlottesville & so much more!