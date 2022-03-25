4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $550,000

This is the perfect property for those looking for both a large lot + a convenient location. Set back from the street on a private cul-de-sac in the established Meadowfield neighborhood, this gorgeous 1.07 acre lot is just 1.5 miles to Hollymead Town Center. The gracious exterior welcomes visitors w/ its inviting double front porch. Inside you will be impressed by the gleaming hardwood floors that run throughout the main level; the updated kitchen w/ quartz countertops, stainless appliances & tile backsplash, & the timeless appeal of the brick fireplace, built-in cabinetry & French doors. Extremely flexible floor plan meets the needs of today's homeowner w/ 4br + home office(s) + bonus room(s). A great home for entertaining w/ open flow between kitchen & FR to the outdoors. Some of the many recent improvements are: new Ductless HVAC '21, heat pump '20, roof '18, tankless water heater '16, main waterline '16. The detached 1.5 story workshop/rec room was built in 2012 w/ mostly reclaimed materials & further updated in '20/'21. Do not miss the huge walk-in attic w/ easy access to 300+sf of storage. Additionally there is an attached 1.5 car garage & detached shed/playhouse. Nearly level yard w/ ample space for pets, play & gardening.