 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $550,000

4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $550,000

This immaculate 4 bed 3.5 bath home with a 2-CAR ATTACHED GARAGE features a light-filled WHITE KITCHEN with granite countertops, center island, and stainless steel appliances, a WALK-OUT PARTLY FINISHED BASEMENT with covered back patio access and endless storage space, a PRIMARY SUITE with a deep walk-in closet & gorgeous tray ceiling, and an ENSUITE PRIMARY BATH with soaker tub, spacious glass shower, and two sinks! Entertain friends on the TREX BACK DECK with SERENE WOODED VIEWS and wave to neighbors on the ROCKING CHAIR FRONT PORCH! Dive into the AMENITIES that the CASCADIA NEIGHBORHOOD has to offer (POOL, two playgrounds, a clubhouse, & more!) and enjoy being CONVENIENTLY LOCATED just minutes from DARDEN TOWE PARK, Pantops shopping, and more!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jury awards $15M in damages in UVA lacrosse player's killing

Jury awards $15M in damages in UVA lacrosse player's killing

A former University of Virginia lacrosse player who fatally beat his girlfriend in 2010 has been ordered by a jury to pay $15 million in a wrongful death lawsuit. George Huguely V is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence in the killing of Yeardley Love after being convicted of second-degree murder in 2012. Huguely and Love both played lacrosse at UVA and had an on-again, off-again relationship before Huguely drunkenly killed her. The lawsuit sought $29.5 million in compensatory damages, plus $1 million in punitive damages. The jury ruled that $7.5 million in compensatory damages should be given to both Love's sister and her mother. Punitive damages weren't awarded.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert