4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $550,000

Stunning stucco home just 13 years young walking distance to Frys Springs! Bamboo flooring and 9’ ceilings stretch throughout the main level featuring an open concept floor plan, gas fireplace, chefs kitchen, breakfast nook & light filled dining area. Home office / den & main level laundry room plus powder room. Step out to an elevated deck to enjoy grilling and outdoor dining. Upstairs owners suite w/ vaulted ceilings and private balcony plus walk-in closet. Luxury owners bath with glass enclosed walk in shower, jetted tub & double sink vanity plus linen closet. Two roomy bedrooms both w/ double door closets plus ceramic tile hall bath complete the upper level. Walkout terrace level/ basement with eating area / workspace, nice size bedroom & full bath could be a fabulous in law or nanny suite or used as a game room/rec room space! Loads of storage here too! Brings on 50K in Airbnb income. Step outside to a level use-friendly yard. Amazing privacy yet so close to town within the City of Charlottesville and close to UVA. 5 minutes to Wegmans shopping center. 7 minutes to the downtown mall.

