4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $549,965

JUST RELEASED: THE FINAL SECTION OF RIVERWOOD. The Allegheny features 4 bedrooms, plus a 2-car garage and finished basement for late 2021/early 2022 move-in. Plus, a spacious owner’s suite with private bath & walk-in closet, and an open-concept main level featuring a gourmet kitchen with large island, granite, stainless appliances, and luxury vinyl plank flooring. Located in the final section of Riverwood featuring wooded mountain views, just a short walk from the new community park & steps from the walking trail to the Rivanna River. Tested, inspected and HERS® scored by a 3rd party energy consultant. Receive $4,000 toward closing costs for a limited time!*

