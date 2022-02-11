 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $549,950

Get ready to LOVE this home! Home features an upgraded kitchen, low-maintenance Trex deck, finished basement perfect as a separate living space; NEW ROOF in 2021. Walk to Hollymead Elementary and Lakeside Middle Schools. Walk to the Forest Lakes South pool. All of the amenities of Forest Lakes including walking trails, lakes, tennis, basketball, playgrounds, etc. Very convenient to Hollymead Town Center's multiple shopping and dining options. Easy access to Rt. 29, UVA, and the Charlottesville airport. This home is move-in ready, don’t miss this!!

