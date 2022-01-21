4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $549,000

Well maintained custom home offers one level living and a fantastic location. The 3.71 acres offer a serene setting four seasons of the year with winter mountain views. The floor plan includes a spacious Great Room with gleaming hardwood floors, tray ceiling, recessed lighting, custom built-in entertainment center, and stacked stone fireplace. The Master Bedroom has access to the back patio and includes a walk through closet with built-in storage, and master bath with double sinks and zero threshold shower. Efficient kitchen with ample cabinets with built in storage features, granite counter tops, energy star appliances, and center island. Flex space right off the kitchen is currently used as a breakfast room. The home was built with engergy efficieny in mind and has spray foam insulation under the roof and exterior walls. 12 KW Solar Panels provide engergy to the home and makes the home a "Net Zero" Electric Home. Geothermal System heats and cools the home and provides some of the hot water, supplemented by a high efficiency electric hot water heater. Whole House Generator. Spacious 2 car garage with charging plugs for electric vehicles, work bench and large storage closet. Fantastic location right by I-64.