4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $549,000

Priced To Sell!! Tucked away among soaring trees and lush greenery, this brand-new home is right where you want to be. Offering3.73 acres of wild blueberries, mountain laurels and much more, you will love the privacy of this property while still being close to all major shopping and dining. Drive down the driveway where this gorgeous property makes you feel right at home. Step inside and you’ll be immediately greeted by an open concept floorplan highlighted by designer flooring, custom lighting and tons of natural light. A few steps guide you into the stunning gourmet kitchen. Perfect for the home chef, you will adore the luxe granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances and bonus breakfast bar seating. Step outside where you’ll find even more space to entertain on the sprawling composite deck overlooking your backyard paradise. Inside you will find, four large bedrooms including a spacious master you will never want to leave. A walk-in closet and spa-like ensuite. Every single detail of this home was considered, including a fully finished basement offering tons of opportunity to customize your space. Don’t let this gorgeous home pass you by – Call today to schedule!