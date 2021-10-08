4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $545,304

Now for sale with Leaseback! The Gaines Model Home w/ Finished Walkout Terrace & Mountain Views in Spring Hill Village offers a warranty-backed home, convenient location, and low maintenance exteriors! First floor Owners Suite and laundry, open main-level, three walk-in closets, and included yard maintenance make life in this home feel easy. Use the two additional upstairs bedrooms as a private floor for guests or expand your personal living space with an office or craft room. The finished walkout terrace offers a bright rec rm, 4th bedroom, & bath. The rear deck offers expansive views of Carters Mountain, and neighborhood amenities like the Tot Lot, Dog Park, and Pavilion with Firepit give you more places to play in Spring Hill Village! Actual Photos.