4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $545,000

Crozet gem, bright, spacious & updated in Cory Farms neighborhood. Western Albemarle school and HWY 64 are down the road with shopping across the street. The main level offers large office, family w/ fireplace & bay window, updated kitchen w/ granite counters, eating area plus dining room opening to screened porch & garage access. Upstairs has laundry, huge owners suite w/ 2 W/I closets, soaking tub, db vanity and new tile. Down the hall are 3 large bedrooms, one w/ ensuite bathroom & another hall full bath. The backyard is ready for the spring garden, relaxing and enjoying fun and games. Walking trails and paths to explore out the front door.

