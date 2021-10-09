4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $544,095

Build a brand-new home you love, close to all the things you enjoy about Charlottesville! The Marcella in Spring Hill Village offers a first-floor owner’s suite with luxurious en suite bath and walk-in closet, 10-foot ceilings, an open concept kitchen and living space, granite counter tops, a spacious kitchen island, stainless steel appliances and laundry on the main level. Two private secondary bedrooms with a full bath on the second level as well as a spacious loft. The basement offers an expansive Rec Room, Bedroom, and Full Bath – perfect for when guests visit. You can enjoy your morning coffee or evening wine on the rear deck as you soak in Carter Mountain views! Similar Photos.