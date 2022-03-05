Convenience, convenience, convenience! This energy-efficient, light-filled home in the Charlottesville community of Stonewater is a must see! Like-new home features hardwood floors throughout the main level, a fenced rear yard, and a low-maintenance composite deck for outdoor enjoyment! Flex space/home office with glass French doors at the front of the home offers privacy when working at home. Open floor plan at rear of home with gourmet kitchen, dining area and great room is perfect for entertaining. Chefs will love the white cabinets, granite counters, large island, walk-in pantry and stainless appliances in the kitchen. Great room features gas fireplace with tv mount above. Upstairs the owners suite features a large walk-in closet and private bathroom with dual-sink vanity and frameless shower with ceramic surround. Three additional bedrooms with large closets share a full bathroom. Laundry is upstairs for ease! Extra storage in the attic and conditioned, walk-in crawlspace.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $540,000
