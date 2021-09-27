Back on market - a new standard of healthy, sustainable living with this freshly remodeled home on 2 acres of open grassy fields and mature trees with mountain views and 1 mile from Ivy Creek, Rivanna Reservoir and 8 minutes to Stonefield. The beating heart of this home is the high-end kitchen remodel with $60,000 in upgrades and new open concept plan. Create delicious meals w/the quality stainless appliances, massive quartz island with bar seating, and an abundance of storage. Fabulous mud/laundry room is off kitchen and oversized garage. The kitchen/great room feeds into the sun room that brings flexibility for almost any need. Living extends downstairs in the partially finished basement where a cozy den/office is set behind french doors and more unfinished space for future plans. 4 BDRS upstairs include the owners suite with an impeccably remodeled ensuite and and a new finished guest BTH.The update list includes newly paved driveway water heater, HVAC, chimney cap, rain gutters & new garage doors to name a few. Soak up the sun on the new deck and enjoy your new serene lifestyle. The incredible fenced gardens with low-maintenance raised cedar beds has established blackberries, raspberries, blueberries, grapes and fruit trees.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $539,900
