4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $539,000

Enjoy Forest Lakes living in this four-bedroom home on on a cul-de-sac. Newly remodeled kitchen is a chef's dream with granite counters, backsplash, island and stainless appliances. The elevated screened in porch and back deck offers lazy days feel like tree house living; enjoying the private wooded back yard complete with playground. Spacious Owners Suite features a walk in closet and remodeled bath with dual vanities, a dream shower and jetted tub. Three more bedrooms complete the second level. The walk out basement with french doors offers a bright space to hang out along with a bath and 2 unfinished spaces for ready for projects or storage.