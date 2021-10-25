 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $529,000

This one has it all! Finally a SPACIOUS home with a lots of natural light. You'll find a cozy fireplace in the living room and a great kitchen with granite countertops and all the cherry cabinets you may need. The sizable primary bedroom has a vaulted ceiling and an updated bathroom. Newer oak floors throughout the second level with three other bedrooms and a proper laundry room. The fully finished walkout basement has endless possibilities with loads of space and a full bathroom. Not to be missed is the delightful screened in porch and large deck that back to private woods. And yes, a 2 car garage. This precious home is in the sweet Deerwood neighborhood, with minimal HOA and close to Harris Teeter, Target and plenty of dining and shopping options.

