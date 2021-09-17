Rare Opportunity in Forest Lakes--one level living with a full walk-out basement. The residence offers complete one level living with no steps and an on-grade 2 car garage. Open Living and Dining Room are located at the back of the home and offer views of the private backyard setting. The kitchen offers great storage, counter space, and stainless steel appliances. Cozy eat-in space and sunroom adjoin the kitchen. Fantastic covered deck overlooks the common area beyond the lot. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and attached bath. 2 additional bedrooms and bath are on the main level. The terrace level offers 1736 sq feet of additional spaces to use as your lifestyle permits. Currently there are 2 large finished rooms and a full bathroom. Three additional rooms are ideal for storage or future expansion. New 50 Year Roof installed in 2020. Great location within the community that allows walkability to the South Clubhouse, Swimming Pools, Tennis Courts, and Hollymead and Sutherland Middle School. Schedule your showing today and see the full potential of this property.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $529,000
