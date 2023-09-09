*OPEN SUN 9/10 12-2PM* Look no further, this like-new home is the one you've been waiting for! Owners had this home built by SOUTHLAND HOME in 2021. Located in sought-after LOCHLYN HILL neighborhood conveniently located to all this C'ville and just steps from the Rivanna Trail (miles of walking or biking trails), Meadow Creek golf course and Pen Park (pickle ball & tennis courts, baseball, playgrounds and more). Large windows allow for loads of NATURAL LIGHT in this modern home boasting MAIN LEVEL LIVING. Step inside from a covered front porch to a GREAT ROOM with GAS FIREPLACE and dining. Designer GOURMET CENTER ISLAND KITCHEN features soft close doors and pull out drawers, beverage cooler and a window over your kitchen sink. Main level owners suite with WALK-IN CLOSET & LUXURY TILED BATH including a glass enclosed, fully-tiled WALK IN SHOWER. MAIN LEVEL LAUNDRY, too! Use the second main level bedroom with closet as a HOME OFFICE or guest room. Upstairs, guests can enjoy one of two SPACIOUS BEDROOMS with double door closets and a FULL HALL BATH. Enjoy grilling on the BACK DECK and looking out to GREEN SPACE or relaxing from your ROCKING CHAIR FRONT PORCH.