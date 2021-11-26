No need to wait for new construction! Move into this well-maintained home in the Riverwood community with easy access to NGIC, DIA, CHO airport, and Hollymead Shopping Center. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, dual ovens, and extended granite countertops. Sun filled morning room walks out to a composite deck and stone patio overlooking the Blue Ridge Mountains and built in hardscaped flower beds. Hardwood floors throughout the main level and gas fireplace in the family room. Upstairs features laundry room plus four bedrooms, including a large primary bedroom with sitting area, bathroom, and walk-in closets. The fully finished basement provides large family room area with custom built in shelving, plus two bonus rooms to spread out, and tons of storage. Home features speaker system wired throughout, custom trim, ceiling fans, and much more!
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $525,000
