4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $525,000

With bold views of the southeast mtn range, including Carter Mtn, enjoyed from two front balconies, this extensively upgraded Brookwood townhome located minutes from Wegmans-5th St. Station, the Downtown Mall, Rivanna Trail network, UVA & I-64 boasts a lengthly list of custom details. Entrance level w/ large foyer, a rm ideal for small gym/office, full bath & large unfin. storage space. Main living level features a beautiful eat-in kitchen showcasing custom cherry cabinetry & dedicated hood exhaust (also cherry) along w/ granite countertops, gas cooktop, wall oven, deep porcelain sink, island & 2 pantries; screen porch off kitchen has natural gas grill hookup; dining rm w/ wall sconces & pocket doors; living rm w/ custom cherry entertainment cabinet, a front rm perfect as a formal sitting rm, office or children’s play rm & a 1/2 bath. Large owners suite on 3rd level w/ wall sconces, large walk-in closet & attached bath. There are two other spacious bedrooms, full bath & laundry rm. 4th level finished space offers lots of potential for various uses. 6-zone distributed audio system, solid core doors, central vac, recessed lighting throughout, sound insulation, plantation blinds, crown molding, chair rail, ceramic tile.