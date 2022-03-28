 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $525,000

4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $525,000

With bold views of the southeast mtn range, including Carter Mtn, enjoyed from two front balconies, this extensively upgraded Brookwood townhome located minutes from Wegmans-5th St. Station, the Downtown Mall, Rivanna Trail network, UVA & I-64 boasts a lengthly list of custom details. Entrance level w/ large foyer, a rm ideal for small gym/office, full bath & large unfin. storage space. Main living level features a beautiful eat-in kitchen showcasing custom cherry cabinetry & dedicated hood exhaust (also cherry) along w/ granite countertops, gas cooktop, wall oven, deep porcelain sink, island & 2 pantries; screen porch off kitchen has natural gas grill hookup; dining rm w/ wall sconces & pocket doors; living rm w/ custom cherry entertainment cabinet, a front rm perfect as a formal sitting rm, office or children’s play rm & a 1/2 bath. Large owners suite on 3rd level w/ wall sconces, large walk-in closet & attached bath. There are two other spacious bedrooms, full bath & laundry rm. 4th level finished space offers lots of potential for various uses. 6-zone distributed audio system, solid core doors, central vac, recessed lighting throughout, sound insulation, plantation blinds, crown molding, chair rail, ceramic tile.

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sheriff's office arrest suspect

Sheriff's office arrest suspect

Eddie Monroe Crawford was arrested early Saturday evening after a two-day search for him following a possible sexual assault of a minor child.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert