Beautiful split level home on .62 Acre lot in the popular CARRSBROOK subdivision! Hardwood floors throughout home, ceramic tile in bathrooms & beautiful backyard with POOL area for entertaining! Large formal dining & living room area with beautiful fire brick fireplace in lower level with gas logs. Master bedroom and master bath are on second floor along with two other bedrooms with full bath in hall. Step down to lower level to what could be an in law suite with this own bedroom and full bath on this level. There is a large laundry/mudroom space off of this level leading to the backyard with pool. You must come see this beautiful gem in a much desired area with shopping only minutes away.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $525,000
Mayor Nikuyah Walker says she is tired of battling racism in Charlottesville. Her decision comes on the heels of the firing of Police Chief RaShall Brackney.
While Mayor Nikuyah Walker apologized for the firing of Police Chief RaShall Brackney, no one else on Council was willing to discuss the termination, even as frustrated citizens demanded answers.
While in a bathroom in the restaurant, a patron was shot and suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The bullet entered the bathroom after being fired from an adjacent bathroom.
Albemarle County is hoping will help address longstanding concerns about traffic in the corridor.
RICHMOND — A Northern Virginia sheriff is warning that counterfeit pills have led to two overdoses.
Jenny Koch, project manager with Cville Plans Together, said the team received more than 2,300 comments on the proposed map.
Four years after his death, the dream of 5-year-old Bennett Charles McClurken-Gibney, whose inherited disease put him in a wheelchair for much of his short life, is closer to coming true.
With fans back in the stands, the Virginia football team opens its season with a commanding 43-0 win over William & Mary.
“Major Mooney has said he will not be a candidate for the chief’s position; however, he has committed to helping keep the department moving in a positive direction.”
Covenant's Maddie Gardiner runs to victory at the Charlottesville Women's Four Miler at Foxfield.