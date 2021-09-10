 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $525,000

Beautiful split level home on .62 Acre lot in the popular CARRSBROOK subdivision! Hardwood floors throughout home, ceramic tile in bathrooms & beautiful backyard with POOL area for entertaining! Large formal dining & living room area with beautiful fire brick fireplace in lower level with gas logs. Master bedroom and master bath are on second floor along with two other bedrooms with full bath in hall. Step down to lower level to what could be an in law suite with this own bedroom and full bath on this level. There is a large laundry/mudroom space off of this level leading to the backyard with pool. You must come see this beautiful gem in a much desired area with shopping only minutes away.

